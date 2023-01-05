$110K Lotus sports car and $100K in fentanyl part of significant seizure in Calgary

Calgary police say a man and a woman face more than 40 charges in connection with a significant operation involving drugs and stolen vehicles.

In mid-December, CPS executed search warrants as part of a month-long investigation into drug trafficking and vehicle cloning that was being conducted out of three homes.

On Dec. 15, police searched a home in the 100 block of Covington Close N.E. and found:

A stolen and re-vinned 2014 Lotus Evora, worth approximately $110,000;

RCMP body armour;

Ammunition;

Amounts of psilocybin, cocaine and methamphetamine;

Three kilograms of unknown tablets; and

Identity theft documents.

Two days later, police searched a home in Rocky View County, in the 0 to 100 block of Woodland Estates Drive. Police found the following during that investigation:

Ammunition;

A prohibited pistol and rifle magazines;

A kilogram of fentanyl, worth approximately $100,000;

1.5 litres of GHB, worth approximately $2,000;

700 grams of methamphetamine;

Four kilograms of unknown tablets;

Four stolen vehicles – a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, a 2019 Lincoln Navigator, a 2019 Ram Rebel and a 2008 Cadillac SRX;

Four assault rifles;

Approximately $12,000 in Canadian currency;

Re-vinning and re-keying equipment;

Personal, company and financial information for hundreds of individuals and businesses;

Fraudulent identification and vehicle documents; and

ID card printers and embossers.

The final search warrant, which was executed on New Year's Eve, was conducted on a home in the 0 to 100 block of Country Village Landing N.E.

Police seized 10 kilograms of unknown tablets as well as "evidence of drug manufacturing" from the home.

So far, two people have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Clint Parmeter, 44, is charged with 32 offences, including:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Five counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Four counts of possession of an unlicensed weapon;

Five counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime; and

Four counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Kendall Pyne, 42, is charged with 13 offences, including:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Four counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm; and

Possession of proceeds of crime.

Calgary police say they are continuing to work through all of the evidence seized and have so far recovered identity information for more than 700 residents, 48 businesses and 100 vehicles.

Once the investigation wraps up, officials believe there could be more charges laid against the suspects.

Both Parmeter and Pyne have court dates scheduled for later this month.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips