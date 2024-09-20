12 new pickleball courts set to open in Calgary

Calgary pickleball players will soon have a dozen new courts to play on.

The courts are all located at the Foothills Athletic Park (2431 Crowchild Tr. N.W.) and open on Sept. 23.

All 12 are located at the site of the city's old Volleydome, which was removed last year, and are operated by staff at the Foothills Athletic Park.

Construction on the project started in July and wrapped up last week.

The city says the project cost about $400,000 in total.

"While these courts are temporary until funding is secured for the Foothills Multisport Fieldhouse, they’re a great addition in the meantime," said the city in a Friday news release.

"Once the multi-sport fieldhouse is funded and built, it will feature gymnasia courts that can be configured with up to 36 pickleball courts."

For now, players can drop by and play on a first-come, first-served basis, but the courts will be integrated into the City of Calgary's Live and Play booking system in 2025.

The City of Calgary opens 12 new pickleball courts at the Foothills Athletic Park on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (City of Calgary handout) There are more than 160 outdoor tennis courts in the city, many of which are adapted for pickleball.

To learn more, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.