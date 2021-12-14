$13M worth of illicit cannabis and magic mushrooms seized in Alberta and B.C.

More than $13 million worth of psilocybin and cannabis was seized by investigators following an investigation into illegal, online drug sales.

Police got a tip in April about psilocybin – also known as magic mushrooms – and cannabis being sold across Canada through a website.

Investigators allege the sales exceeded $11 million since January, and the money was being used to fund organized crime activities.

A home in Calgary was identified as a possible base of operations, along with suspects, and police later identified other properties in B.C. believed to be used for production, distribution and storage of the drugs.

Five search warrants were executed on Dec. 7 and 8 by the Calgary Police Service Substance and Fentanyl Evaluation (SAFE) Team and the BC RCMP, in Calgary Kelowna, and Beaverdell, B.C.

Police seized:

Approximately $13 million worth of cannabis, including roughly 2,636 kilograms of dried cannabis and cannabis plants;

7.2 kilograms of shatter, and various amounts of cannabis oils/resin and edibles;

More than $85,000 worth of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, in both dried and gummy forms;

$63,000 in Canadian currency;

Four rifles and various ammunition, and;

A Ford F350 as proceeds of crime.

The Alberta Civil Forfeiture Office has started proceedings to seize funds in an Alberta bank account and the British Columbia Civil Forfeiture Office has also commenced proceedings against a number of assets, including four properties and several bank accounts.

Two people were arrested and charges are pending.

"By operating outside of the regulated cannabis production, processing and distribution channels, these individuals put citizens at significant risk,' says Insp. Phil Hoetger of the CPS technical operations section.

"Not only did purchases made through this website fund illegal organized criminal activities, production and storage facilities of this size are often the target of accompanying violence that puts our community at risk. Additionally, without any regulatory oversight, there were no measures in place to ensure that these products were safe for consumption."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.