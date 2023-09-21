14-year-old Calgary girl goes missing from Dover

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a teenage girl missing since late August.

Chloe Little Light, 14, was last seen leaving her home in the northeast community of Dover on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Police say while it is out of character for Little Light to be out of contact with her family for this long, there's nothing to suggest foul play at this time.

Little Light is described as being 5'2" (158 centimetres) and 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with brown eyes and long brown hair dyed red at the bottom.

When she was last seen, Little Light was wearing red sweatpants with black writing on the leg and a white hoodie, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.