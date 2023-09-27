Calgary

    • 16-year-old girl missing from Okotoks, Alta.; RCMP asks for assistance to locate

    Mounties out of Okotoks, Alta., need your help to find a missing teen.

    Jayda McCoy, a 16-year-old resident of the southern Alberta town, was last seen at her home around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

    The RCMP describes her as:

    • About 5'4" and 120 pounds;
    • Of medium complexion;
    • Black-haired and brown-eyed;
    • Pierced twice on her nose and once on her left eyebrow; and
    • Walking with a limp due to a right foot injury.

    She was last seen wearing:

    • Black track pants;
    • A black t-shirt with "hustle" in white;
    • Jordan 1 sneakers with leopard print;
    • A green toque;
    • A black hoodie; and
    • A black Jordan backpack with a white logo.

    If you see her or know where she might be, you're asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-955-6400.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.