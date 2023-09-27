16-year-old girl missing from Okotoks, Alta.; RCMP asks for assistance to locate

Mounties out of Okotoks, Alta., need your help to find a missing teen.

Jayda McCoy, a 16-year-old resident of the southern Alberta town, was last seen at her home around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The RCMP describes her as:

About 5'4" and 120 pounds;

Of medium complexion;

Black-haired and brown-eyed;

Pierced twice on her nose and once on her left eyebrow; and

Walking with a limp due to a right foot injury.

She was last seen wearing:

Black track pants;

A black t-shirt with "hustle" in white;

Jordan 1 sneakers with leopard print;

A green toque;

A black hoodie; and

A black Jordan backpack with a white logo.

If you see her or know where she might be, you're asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-955-6400.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.