165 hectares of trees will be cut down in Banff National Park

Parks Canada says work is expected to begin later this fall on two projects aimed at mitigating wildfire risk in Banff National Park.

The projects come as part of the agency's commitment to reduce the possibility of wildfires in the region.

"The effects of climate change, in combination with historical fire suppression practices, are increasing the chance and severity of wildfires," Parks Canada said in a news release.

"More intense, faster moving and longer-lasting wildfires decrease the safety and security of Canadians, communities, and infrastructure."

Officials say one of the projects this fall will focus on the Tunnel Mountain area by thinning trees in the area to reduce the fuel load and create a more open forest.

"(It) will help reduce the wildfire risk to nearby communities such as Banff, Harvie Heights and Canmore," the agency said.

Work on the second project, the Lake Louise community fire guard, will begin as early as Nov. 15 and will see the clearing of 165.4 hectares of trees.

Officials call it "a pro-active measure" to reduce wildfire risk to Lake Louise and surrounding communities.

Parks Canada says the trees will be removed from the south slope of Mount St. Piran behind the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise to the parking lot and ski runs of Lake Louise Ski Hill on Whitehorn Mountain.

Officials say fire guards such as these are important because they can help slow a wildfire and give firefighters a safe space to conduct their work.

Once it is complete, Parks Canada says there will be a notable difference in the landscape.

"The freshly created openings will allow more sunlight to reach the ground. This permits new grass and shrubs to establish over time," officials said.

"The landscape dictates the areas that trees can be removed from within the project boundary. Although changes are evident in the first couple of years after tree removal, it doesn’t take long for ground-covering vegetation to grow back."

The work is expected to take two or three winters to complete.