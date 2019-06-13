The Toronto Raptors have brought some reprieve to businesses along 17th Avenue impacted by construction.

Business owners, weary from prolonged construction impacting sales, were hopeful for a long playoff run from the Flames. But when that fizzled, they turned their eyes to hardcourt instead.

They say Raptors fever has really paid off.

“We’re definitely busier than last summer with the construction in front of us and this deep Raptors run has been amazing,” said Earnie Tsu, the owner of Trolley 5 Brewpub.

Work on the 44 million dollar project began in 2017, bringing the usually bustling 17th Avenue to a standstill in some spots but sports fans have really helped them out.

"Business has been fantastic. There’s not a lot of seats left in the house. We usually line up an hour prior to the game,” said Tsu.

While some fans are eager to see the Raptors finish off the Warriors in Game 6, there may be some businesses who wouldn't mind a Game 7 either.