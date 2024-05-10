Calgary approves all 28 recommendations from downtown safety panel

The City of Calgary has approved more than two-dozen recommendations to improve safety and vibrancy in the downtown core, saying work to implement them is already under way.

Calgary's Downtown Safety Leadership Table released its final report outlining ways to make the core safer in March, following seven months of consultations with more than 45 community groups and a survey of 350 respondents.

The group gave 28 total recommendations in the report.

On Friday, the city announced it would be implementing all 28.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a news release that the recommendations are a commitment for improvement.

"We are forging a future where every Calgarian can take pride in a downtown that is safe and inclusive for all."

Kay Choi, the City of Calgary's community safety and wellbeing lead, says 11 of the recommendations are expected to be completed "within the year."

"Eight will need further resources or funding to implement. A review of how these recommendations should be funded is already underway."

The city says steps have already been taken to action things like an increased uniformed officer presence, and maintenance and cleanliness improvements of public spaces.

City administration will provide updates later in 2024 on the progress of the implementation plan, and individual project updates will be given as recommendations are implemented.

For more information on the implementation plan and the complete list of recommendations, you can visit Calgary.ca.