17 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2022
A whopping 17 Calgary eateries are among those featured on a new list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2022.
The list, compiled by the online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, was released on Wednesday and draws upon the data from more than onemillion reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners across Canada between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022.
OpenTable says the list offers a comprehensive look at the year’s most highly-rated dining spots, from elevated eateries to bistros and neighbourhood gems.
"We’re seeing a strong interest in a variety of dining establishments and experiences this year, and strong representation from traditional continental to diverse international cuisines," said spokesperson Matt Davis in a Wednesday news release.
Calgary's top restaurants, according to OpenTable:
- Alloy;
- Bridgette Bar;
- Cardinale;
- Chairman’s Steakhouse;
- D.O.P.;
- Lonely Mouth Bar;
- Lulu Bar;
- Major Tom;
- Mercato (Mission);
- Model Milk;
- Modern Steak (Southport Road)
- Sukiyaki House;
- Teatro Restaurant;
- Ten Foot Henry;
- The Lake House;
- The Nash; and
- Vintage Chophouse & Tavern.
In total, Alberta has 23 eateries that are featured, including four in Banff:
- Chuck's Steakhouse;
- Hello Sunshine Japanese Restaurant;
- The Bison Restaurant; and
- Three Bears Brewery.
Ontario has 48 restaurants on the list, British Columbia has 18, Quebec has nine and New Brunswick has one.
