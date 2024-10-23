CALGARY
Calgary

    • 17 cows dead after semi hauling cattle rolls over in south Calgary: police

    A semi-truck hauling cattle rolls over on an off ramp from Stoney Trail to Macleod Trail in Calgary. The crash killed 17 cows. (FeistySyllabub3580/Reddit) A semi-truck hauling cattle rolls over on an off ramp from Stoney Trail to Macleod Trail in Calgary. The crash killed 17 cows. (FeistySyllabub3580/Reddit)
    

    Seventeen cows died after a semi-truck rolled over in south Calgary.

    Calgary police said the cause of the rollover is still under investigation but confirmed 17 cows being transported inside the truck died.

    A video posted to Reddit shows the semi-truck driving on an off-ramp from Stoney Trail onto Macleod Trail when it tips over onto its side and slides off the road.

    More details to come...

