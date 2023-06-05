19-month-old suffers dog bites to the face in Sage Hill attack

Calgary EMS say a toddler was taken to hospital on Monday after being attacked by a dog.

It happened in the area of Sage Hill Row and Sage Hill Crescent N.W. just after 5 p.m.

EMS, police and bylaw responded to the incident.

Paramedics transported a 19-month-old to the Foothills Medical Centre with bites to the face.

It's unknown how serious the bites were.