19-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Stoney Trail suffers critical injuries

Calgary police say a man hit by a car on Stoney Trail on Tuesday morning is recovering in hospital.

The incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. in a section of southbound Stoney, north of McKnight Trail N.E.

Police say they were called before the crash over concerns that two people were "walking into traffic," allegedly trying to stop vehicles.

Police say the driver of a 2010 Cadillac sedan then hit one of the pedestrians, a 19-year-old man, as he "entered into" the vehicle's path while it travelled in the far right lane.

The 19-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the second pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, wasn't injured.

The driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene.

Police say neither speed, alcohol nor drugs are not considered to be factors in the collision for the driver, or the two pedestrians.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.