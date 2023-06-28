1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested

Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team made the arrests over the past three months.

"Operation ICE Storm 5 prioritized suspects with the largest collections and some of the most graphic content," officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

"To date, nearly one million child sexual exploitation photos and videos have been identified."

Police say the suspects were sharing "vast collections" of the illegal material over peer-to-peer file sharing networks.

More than 35 computers and devices were seized by police, resulting in terabytes – or billions of bytes of data – for forensic technicians to analyze.

The following suspects were arrested and each face charges of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available to others:

Claudio Foglia, 60, of Calgary;

Warren Flemming, 40, of Calgary;

Craig Drumgold, 49, of Calgary;

Tyler Sartison, 54, of Calgary;

Derek Eichele, 59, of Calgary;

Chris Jenkins, 31 of Coalhurst, Alta.;

Thomas Weatherhead, 51, of Calgary; and

Jesse Carlson-Lepage, 35, of Calgary.

ICE investigators do not believe that any of the victims are from Alberta and said it is unlikely that any of the offences depicted in the photos were committed here.

Anyone with information about this case or any other child exploitation offence is asked to contact police or go to cybertip.ca.