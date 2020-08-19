CALGARY -- A two-storey great room, multiple outdoor living spaces, four bedrooms, and $100,000 cash are among the attractions this year's Hospital Home Lottery grand prize winner will receive.

The 20th annual lottery launched Wednesday, announcing a 5,700-sq.-ft. grand prize home in the community of Mahogany.

Proceeds from this year's lottery are expected to exceed $4 million and will centre around advancing mental health responses for people who require critical support and intervention.

"This year has been challenging for many, and our hospital and healthcare workers continue to be there when we need them most," Valerie Ball, director of communications, marketing and community engagement, said in a statement.

An 1,100 square-foot condo in Canmore leads the early bird prizes, as well as cars and cash. In total, more than 2,500 prizes will be given out.

Tickets can be purchased online until mid-November.