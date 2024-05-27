Alleged Calgary drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs

Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit (SCAN) closed the home, located at 19 Berwick Cres. N.W., for 63 days starting Monday.

The community safety order bars people from the property until the closure period ends on July 29.

The property will be boarded up and fenced off until then, and all the locks have been changed.

Calgary police officers attended the property 45 times between Aug. 1, 2022 and May 21, 2024.

"This closure is yet another example of how the southern Alberta SCAN team is restoring safety and stability to communities throughout the region," said Greg Medley, Alberta Sheriffs' deputy chief, in a news release.

Since its inception in 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated more than 9,000 properties and has been granted 119 community safety orders.