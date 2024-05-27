Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man’s daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
On Sunday, a member of the Help Alberta Wildies Society (HAWS), a wild horse advocacy group, spotted a newborn foal in distress on a cliffside near Ya Ha Tinda Ranch, west of Sundre, Alta.
The foal had tumbled down the cliffside and was perched near a steep vertical drop-off, tangled in branches. Its mother was unable to help it get free.
Video from the scene provided by HAWS shows Dustin Lyle, from Sundre, scale the cliffside to help the foal get free.
He pulled the foal out of the branches and helped it get back on its feet, so it could climb back to its mother.
The two horses were able to traverse the steep cliffside and walk back down to safety.
Ya Ha Tinda is located approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Calgary.
According to the Government of Alberta, there were 1,478 feral horses in the province as of its last survey in January and February 2024.
The province surveys feral horse populations across six equine management zones: Brazeau, Nordegg, Clearwater, Sundre, Ghost River and Elbow.
