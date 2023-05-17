2 arrested, not charged after protests outside Calgary high school: police

Calgary police say two people were taken into custody and released without charge after protests outside Western Canada High School on Wednesday.

Word of a walk-out planned by a group protesting against transgender rights gained traction on social media, sparking a counter-protest with students and others in the community standing up for LGBTQ2S+ rights.

Police and peace officers were on scene and say a fight broke out between several people from both sides, leading to the arrests.

Officers separated the opposing groups to prevent further fights.

Police estimate about 80 people were involved in the protests.

Alex Traynor, an LGBTQ2S+ rights supporter, wants to feel safe at school.

"I’m just disappointed that this is what we have come to. Like, that I have to fight for my right to live and love freely in this world and that I have to be scared for my safety when I go to school because of stuff like this. We’re just people," Traynor said.

The Calgary Police Service says it recognizes everyone's Charter right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

"The overall objective is to work with all parties to ensure public and officer safety and to maintain orderly conduct and peace. We police behaviour, not beliefs," CPS said in a statement.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.