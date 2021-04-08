CALGARY -- Two new Calgary high schools will be offering rapid COVID-19 tests in April, Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Thursday in a release.

Starting Thursday, students at Robert Thirsk High School will be offered rapid COVID-19 tests.

Starting April 12, students at Ernest Manning High School will be offered rapid tests.

Overall, AHS officials expect that tests will be made available to more than 3,000 students.

In March, 952 tests were administered at two other schools, Rundle School and St. John XXIII School.

Out of the 952 tests done between March 18 and 29, there were two preliminary positive tests. Rapid tests that turn up positive have to be confirmed with an additional test at an AHS assessment centre.

There are 414 Alberta schools on alert or with COVID outbreaks, with a total of 2,361 cases.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,429 new cases of COVID-19 were identified, with three deaths. 340 Albertans are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 83 in intensive care units.

The testing positivity rate was 9.4 per cent.