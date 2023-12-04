CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 Calgary-owned golf courses open for 'winter' golfing

    A stock photo of a golf ball on leaves in autumn.

    Calgary golfers can grab their clubs and head to at least two courses on Tuesday.

    With the temperature set to climb to double digits, the City of Calgary is opening temporary greens at Shaganappi Point and Maple Ridge golf courses on Dec. 5.

    Maple Ridge is an 18-hole course while Shaganappi has a front nine-hole and a valley nine-hole course. 

    Tee times were released on Monday at noon, and all players pay the same green fees: $25 for Maple Ridge and $15 for either of the nine-hole courses at Shaganappi.

    All golfers visiting the courses will tee off from the same tee markers.

    The city has pull carts available for free but power carts and the concession are not available.

    There are five city-owned courses in Calgary: Confederation, Lakeview, Maple Ridge, McCall Lake and Shaganappi Point.

    McCall Lake and Shaganappi Point both have nine-hold and 18-hole courses.

