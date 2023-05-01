2 Calgary suspects included in Canada's most-wanted list

Two Calgary men, wanted in separate killings, are still on the nation's most wanted list, authorities said Monday.

Talal Amer, wanted for manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Angela McKenzie, was added to the list in 2022.

He's also wanted on six other related warrants in connection with the incident that began when police responded to two vehicles that were driving erratically on 36 Street S.E. at 11:10 p.m. on May 10, 2022.

Police say the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other and eventually collided with two uninvolved vehicles.

McKenzie, the driver of one of those vehicles, was killed.

Police say they've been working with many other international law enforcement agencies in an attempt to find Amer.

"The death of Angela McKenzie has had an enormous impact on our community and we are committed to doing everything takes to ensure that he is found," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the CPS homicide unit in a statement.

Kier Bryan Granado is the other Calgary suspect that remains on Canada's most wanted list, authorities said Monday.

He's wanted for murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Hussein Merhi on Dec. 13, 2015.

Police found Merhi suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley in the 100 block of Del Ray Road N.E. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Joseph Trieu, 26, of Calgary. He is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Granado, wanted for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting, was added to the most wanted list in 2021 and is still being sought by police.

"We believe that this was a case of reckless, organized crime related violence," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit. "We believe there are people in Calgary, and in Toronto, who have helped Granado evade police.

"Regardless of how much time has passed, we will not rest until the suspect, and anyone who has assisted him is held accountable."

Police say anything the public knows about these two individuals or the incidents they are alleged to have committed would help in the investigations.

"Oftentimes individuals will assume that investigators already have certain information or that their information doesn't matter. Regardless of how significant, or insignificant, the information may seem, we want to know about it," police said.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous information by phone by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online.