CALGARY -- A man and woman are facing charges after police dismantled what they call a drug dealing operation in the southern Alberta town of Taber.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Lethbridge organized crime team and Taber Police Service partnered for the investigation, which saw a home searched in Taber — about 240 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

The search turned up a number of items, including:

31 grams of cocaine;

Four grams of suspected fentanyl;

Body armour;

Brass knuckles; and

$930 in cash.

Kade Mehlhaff, a 27-year-old man, and Ireland Conroy, a 24-year-old woman, are facing a number of drug-related charges.

Police allege the pair sold drugs throughout Taber and the surrounding area.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.