CALGARY -- Two people are facing charges after Lethbridge police seized more than a kilogram of Methamphetamine.

The investigation began on Tuesday when members of the Lethbridge police crime suppression team and priority crimes unit arrested a man following a traffic stop in Nanton.

"Upon searching the vehicle after the man’s arrest, they discovered more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, with a value of about $60,000," police said in a release.

Police also seized a small amount of cocaineand $110 in cash.

Two BB guns were also seized from a residence as the suspect was prohibited from possessing them.

Two other homes in Lethbridge were also searched with one resulting in drug-related charges against a mother with two children in the home.

Douglas Roger Parsons, 57, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000, and;

Two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 12.

A 26-year-old Lethbridge woman, whose name will not be released to protect the identity of her children, was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and;

One count under the Drug Endangered Children Act.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 14.

Charges are also pending against another person in relation to the search of a third home in Lethbridge.