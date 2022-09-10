2 dead in early Saturday house fire in Harvest Hills

Fire crews called to a fire early Saturday discovered 2 people who died in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Harvest Hills Fire crews called to a fire early Saturday discovered 2 people who died in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Harvest Hills

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony

Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina