2 dead in early Saturday house fire in Harvest Hills

Two people are dead after a fire early Saturday morning in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Harvest Hills.

At around 1:20 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Harvest Oak Circle NE. They discovered smoke coming from the attached garage of a multi-family residence. They were met by people outside the building who directed them inside.

Crews were able to find the fire and quickly contained it.

They discovered two adults, and transported them outside, where they were determined to be dead.

One other adult and two children who live in the residence escaped uninjured.

Fire damage was confined to the garage, with minor smoke damage in the rest of the building. Residents were temporarily evacuated, but have since returned to their homes.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.