2 dogs abandoned in crate outside Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after someone abandoned two dogs in front of the organization in the sweltering heat on Canada Day.

Officials say a Yorkshire Terrier and a Chihuahua were left in a travel crate on the sidewalk in front of the building at 2:10 p.m. on July 1.

Calgary reached a high of 30 C that day, and the facility was closed for the statutory holiday.

It's believe the person who ditched the dogs drove a white Acura, which they parked on the street adjacent to the main entrance.

"Security footage shows the subject obscuring their face with clothing and walking the crate about halfway to the building before leaving it exposed to the elements," said the Calgary Humane Society in a Tuesday news release.

Brad Nichols, director of operations and enforcement for the Calgary Humane Society, says the situation could have gone very badly for the deserted dogs.

"It was a hot day, and the dogs were crammed into a plastic carrier, which tends to get very hot when exposed to direct sun, as this one was.

"Fortunately, we had some staff on hand who immediately noticed the crate and got the dogs to safety."

The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after someone abandoned two dogs in front of the organization on July 1, 2023. The humane society is asking anyone with information on the identity of the owner to call them at 403-205-4455 or report it via the Report Cruelty tab on the organization's website.

"This was an intentionally brazen act as the vehicle did not enter our parking lot, avoided cameras and the subject concealed their face when dumping the crate," said Nichols.

"Abandonment is not an alternative to surrender. It is a criminal act and will be treated as such."