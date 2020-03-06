CALGARY -- One person is in critical life-threatening condition with alleged self-inflicted stab wounds and a second person is also in critical, life-threatening condition following a Friday morning assault in a northeast neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of 72ne Ave. N.W. in Huntington Hills at approximately 4 a.m. following reports of an assault.

EMS officials confirm two patients were transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition. The age and gender of the patients has not been confirmed.

According to police, one of the patients has suffered self-inflicted stab wounds while the other person's injuries were the result of an assault.

Police continue to investigate the incident that is believed to be domestic in nature.