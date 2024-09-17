2 Lethbridge youths arrested after fire at southeast business

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with arson following a fire at a Lethbridge building earlier this month.

On Sept. 1, emergency crews responded to a business in the 1500 block of Second Avenue South after a witness reported it was on fire.

The blaze was extinguished, but the building sustained about $500,000 in damage.

During a review of video footage for the investigation, police identified two teens believed to be responsible for the fire.

Officials said multiple tips from the public helped them arrest two youths, who are each charged with one count of arson.

They were released from custody and are expected in court on Sept. 25.

The suspects are not being named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.