CALGARY -- Health officials say two more Albertans have died from influenza in our province, bringing the 2019/20 seasonal total to 34 deaths.

According to Alberta Health Services' website, the deaths occurred in the Edmonton Zone and South Zone.

So far this flu season, eight people have died from complications resulting from influenza in Calgary.

The data shows 1,397,843 doses of the seasonal flu vaccine, which covers two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B, have been administered in Alberta.

The majority of the vaccinations have been given out to patients in the Calgary area (609,011).

Health officials say the best protection against influenza is to get immunized, but they also stress that people should wash their hands with soap and water regularly and, if they do get sick, stay home to avoid spreading the illness to others.