CALGARY -- Two more people have died in the province due to complications from the influenza virus, according to the latest numbers from Alberta Health Services.

The latest deaths happened in the Calgary and north zones. This flu season, 38 people have died in the province with confirmed cases of the virus.

The Edmonton area was the hardest hit with 15 deaths recorded in that zone, followed by Calgary with 10. Six more deaths were recorded in the south zone, while the central zone saw four and the north zone had three.

Last year, the flu was a factor in 30 deaths across Alberta.

Ninety-one more people have been hospitalized with the flu, compared to last year's total of 1,391.

This year's flu strain hit Albertans considerably harder, with nearly 8,500 people recorded with lab-confirmed cases of the flu. Last year, less than 6,000 people were confirmed to have the flu.

The best way to reduce influenza virus transmission to to wash hands frequently and refrain from touching your face.