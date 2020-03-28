CALGARY -- Another person, who resided in the Calgary Zone, has died of influenza this week.

Alberta Health Services announced the death in its weekly update of influenza statistics on its website.

So far this flu season, 36 people have died of the illness.

Almost 625,000 doses of the flu vaccine have been administered in the Calgary Zone, with more than 1,426,000 doses given out province-wide.

AHS says the best way to avoid becoming sick with the flu is to get the flu shot. Albertans can also protect themselves from getting sick by regularly washing their hands and avoid touching their face.

If you are sick, health officials encourage you to stay home and always remember to cover your coughs and sneezes.