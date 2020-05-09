MORLEY, ALTA. -- Cochrane RCMP say charges have been laid against two individuals in connection with an investigation that began with a firearms complaint.

Officers were called to respond to a home in Morley, Alta. for reports of a man with a gun.

The arrived at the location with a search warrant that was executed and several firearms, including a number of handguns, were seized.

Police also found 63 grams of methamphetamine.

Carlyle Holloway, of Morley, is charged with 58 offences, including:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

55 charges related to weapons offences

Two counts of breach of conditions

Carlyle is expected in court on May 12 in Cochrane.

Tommie Borris Holloway, also of Morley, is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Four charges related to weapons offences

Tommie was released on $2,500 bail and is expected back in court on July 21.

Two other individuals, who were also arrested at the home, were released without charge.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is encouraged to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-870-3749, or your local police.