2 people, 2 dogs rescued by CFD after falling in Bow River

A dog walk turned into a successful rescue mission Friday afternoon that left one person in hospital.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that around 3:15 p.m., two people and two dogs were walking along the Bow River near Crowchild Trail when one dog took off along the ice shelf.

They went to get the dog, and ended up falling into the water.

The people and the dog made it to an island where they were eventually rescued by a Calgary Fire Department boat.

One person was transported to hospital with thermal injuries, from being wet and cold.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind everyone to stay off the ice at this time of the year as it's not stable.