2 people arrested after Vulcan, Alta., home invasion

Vulcan RCMP say two people have been arrested following a home invasion that injured a resident.

Police say at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, a Vulcan resident called them to say their home had been broken into.

By the time police arrived, the suspects had fled. The victim sustained minor injuries.

RCMP arrested two people.

A 26-year-old man from Vulcan and a 35-year-old Calgary man are each charged with break-and-enter, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police said the suspects were known to the victim and there is no risk to the public.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Lethbridge on Dec. 12.