2 people critically injured in crash involving semi east of Calgary

Two people were sent to hospital after a crash on a rural highway east of Calgary on Monday.

EMS and Mounties from the Airdrie RCMP detachment responded to the collision in the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564, near Dalroy, Alta., just after 2 p.m.

RCMP say two vehicles were involved, one of which was a semi-truck.

Paramedics transported two people to the Foothill Medical Centre in critical condition, one by STARS air ambulance and another by ground ambulance, according to Calgary EMS.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while RCMP officers investigated the crash.

The hamlet of Dalroy is located in Rocky View County, about 20 kilometres east of Calgary.