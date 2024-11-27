2 Pincher Creek men charged in relation to early November break-and-enter

Two Pincher Creek men face charges in relation to a break-and-enter at a rural residence in early November.

On Nov. 7, Pincher Creek RCMP responded to a complaint about a break-and-enter, where a safe containing a number of firearms was stolen.

An investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on a residence, where officers recovered one firearm and other items.

A 34-year-old Pincher Creek man has been charged with 18 criminal offences including break-and-enter to steal firearms, wearing a disguise, various firearms offences, and failure to comply with a firearms prohibition order.

A 37-year-old Pincher Creek man faces five criminal offences, including breaking-and-entering to steal firearms and wearing a disguise.

Both man are scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on Dec. 5.

Police determined that the victim was targeted through a contractor who hired known criminals, who returned to the residence after their construction work was complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6000.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Pincher Creek is located 99 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge, Alta.