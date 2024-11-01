2 saved from burning home in Penbrooke Meadows

Firefighters needed to rescue the occupants of a burning home in Penbrooke Meadows after one of the evacuees climbed out of an upstairs window and was stranded on the roof.

At about 11:25 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department was called to a home in a residential townhouse complex on Pensville Close S.E.

While firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a second-storey window of the home and one of the occupants stranded on the roof.

According to the three other people who had already escaped the burning home, a fifth person was trapped in the basement.

"Fire crews immediately set up a ladder and rescued the occupant from the roof, while simultaneously made entry and assisted the occupant from the basement," the CFD said in a news release.

Once the occupants were safe, crews began an aggressive attack on the fire, bringing it under control, while other firefighters searched the rest of the home for anyone else.

EMS assessed three of the occupants of the home for smoke inhalation and one of the victims was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.