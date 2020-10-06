CALGARY -- Two schools on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation have temporarily closed due to COVID concerns.

Morley Community School and Nakoda Elementary School both confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to a Facebook posting on the Nakoda Elementary School page, administration planned to close the schools for deep cleaning Monday and Tuesday.

"However, the decision was changed to close for this week," read the post, "while COVID-19 testing is being done, and so results can be evaluated. The results of the testing will guide us moving forward."

Stoney Health Services is providing COVID-19 tests to anyone who wishes to be tested.