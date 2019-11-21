CALGARY — Grocery supplier Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) will be shutting down its Calgary food distribution centre and laying off at least 200 staff members locally.

The move was announced Thursday morning but comes several months after Calgary Co-op announced it would switch grocery suppliers from FCL to Save-On-Foods.

The supply change will happen in April 2020 and will mean no Calgary stores will get its food supply from FCL. In June, Co-op said the switch will “better serve members and ensure long-term sustainability.”

“We’re deeply saddened by this avoidable development,” said FCL executive vice-president Vic Huard.

“In a city that is already experiencing significant economic challenges, Calgary Co-op’s decision has led to more jobs being lost and more families facing challenges,” he said.

FCL is based in Saskatoon but has operations all over Western Canada, including a large distribution centre in Calgary.

Save-On-Foods is part of the Overwaitea Food Group based in B.C., though Co-op says its food supply will come from the Alberta- based arm of the company.

Co-op’s High River location will continue to receive its supply from FCL along with gasoline and convenience store products.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.