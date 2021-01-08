CALGARY -- Lethbridge's ENMAX Centre is slated to host the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier, Curling Canada announced Friday.

The Brier marks a return of professional curling to the city, as Lethbridge previously hosted the 2019 World Men's Curling Championship, the 2012 World Women's Curling Championship, and the 2007 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The tournament is considered to be one of Canada's most prestigious as the winner goes on to represent the country at the World Curling Championships.

Fifteen teams will take part in the tournament representing each Canadian province and territory, with two teams from Ontario.

The defending champion of this year's tournament will play as Team Canada.

The 2021 Brier will take place March 5 to 14 in Calgary with a bubble-style format to the tournament.

Lethbridge's 2022 Brier will take place in March, with further dates and details expected to be announced at a later time.