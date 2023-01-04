2023 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know

The City of Calgary says residential property assessments conducted last year saw a 12 per cent increase from the year prior.

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday while releasing details about 2023 property assessment notices, which are now in the mail.

The assessments are used to determine property and business taxes, and are based on the market value of property as of July 1, 2022, and the physical condition as of Dec. 31, 2022.

"Overall, our analysis shows that Calgary's real estate market was vibrant, reflecting strength, resilience and growth," said Eddie Lee, city assessor.

According to the city, the median assessment for a single residential home in 2023 is $555,000, compared to $485,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the median residential condominium assessment is $255,000 compared to $235,000 the year prior.

For commercial properties, the typical market value change is an increase of two per cent.

"There were over 555,000 taxable residential accounts valued at over $260 billion, and there are over 14,000 taxable non-residential accounts valued at over $57 billion," Lee said.

Review your assessment on the city’s Assessment Search website.

In total, about 565,000 property assessment notices will go out this week.

Tax rates will be finalized in mid-March and tax bills will be mailed out in May with a due date of June 30.

The total value of the 2023 assessment roll is $351.7 billion, an increase of 38.2 billion from last year.