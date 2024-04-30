2024 Calgary Folk Music Festival lineup unveiled

The Roots, Cowboy Junkies and Ben Howard are among the acts performing at the 2024 Calgary Folk Music Festival.

In total, 72 artists will play the four-day, multi-stage music festival.

English artist Ben Howard and Canadian Leif Vollebekk will headline the opening night, followed by the Cowboy Junkies and Irish songwriter James Vincent McMorrow on Friday night.

Saturday will see long-standing international acts The Roots and KT Tunstall perform.

The festival wraps up Sunday with Booker T. Presents: A Stax Revue and Fantastic Negrito.

In between the headlining shows, dozens more will take the stage.

The Mariachi Ghost, TEKE::TEKE, Billie Marten, Black Joe Lewis, Deer Tick and Elliott Brood join a wide assortment of local and global acts.

Sessions will also see performers united to play more acoustic-centred collaborations inside the festival ground’s tents, and the ever-present artisan market will offer a wide variety of food and drink.

The 45th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival runs from July 25 to 28 at Prince's Island Park.

Visit CalgaryFolkFest.com to see the full lineup or to buy early bird weekend passes and single-day tickets.