2024 Whoop-Up Days parade brings out thousands of spectators

Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.

More than 90 entries made up the hour-long parade.

Leading the way was parade marshal Duane Kesler, a third-generation rodeo stock contractor who has raised bucking stock for rodeos across North America, including at the Lethbridge and District Exhibition (LDE) Pro Rodeo.

Duane's father, Greg, and grandfather, Reg, each served as stock contractors for the Lethbridge rodeo for several decades.

"I’ve been raised in this community all my life, and been a part of the Lethbridge Exhibition for over 50 years," Kesler said.

"Being the parade marshal is one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had."

The parade included music, dancing and floats, along with municipal and provincial dignitaries.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi made the trip to Lethbridge for the parade.

"I think I’ve been here every year for the last few years," said Smith.

"I want to keep on coming back because you get to meet members of the community and figure out what's on their minds, talk to local council members, see some really amazing floats and lots of horses."

The LDE says the parade brings the community together ahead of a week of festivities.

"You get your community organizations, you get your local businesses, you get dignities all in one place and it really shows the heart beat of the community and all that happens here in Lethbridge," said Paul Kingsmith, LDE’s director of community engagement.

Those taking part in the parade lined up at Park Place Mall early Tuesday morning before heading down Third Avenue South and 13 Street North.

"Whoop-Up Days is such a great event," said Arnaud Sparks with the YMCA of Lethbridge. "It’s such a great moment for community, so it's really nice to be able to share in that kick off."

"The theme this year for the parade is ‘Growing up Western’, which I think a lot of us in Alberta feel strong about."

The parade also gives a chance for local businesses and organizations to share their names and services with the community.

"It’s wonderful to be a part of the Whoop-Up Days parade," said Terry Dennis with the Green Acres Foundation. "It's something our organization has wanted to do for a long time because it's a support for our community."

The LDE says the annual parade is just a small glimpse into what this year's festival has to offer.

"Everything is coming together beautifully," Kingsmith said. "Everything is set up and laid out and we are just thrilled with attractions we have this year with all that there is to do for all ages at Whoop-Up Days."

Following the parade, the grounds opened at noon.

Whoop-Up Days runs until Aug. 24.