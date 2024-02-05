'2024 will be a huge year': CMLC lays out work schedule for Calgary's major projects

Some major Calgary construction projects will be crossing the finish line while others will be breaking ground later this year, officials said Monday.

In an update on Monday, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) announced details of the developments it would be overseeing this year, including a number of mixed-use residential projects, a new theatre at Arts Commons and the grand opening of the BMO Centre expansion, in time for Stampede 2024.

"As Calgary's go-to city-building placemakers, CMLC has a proven track record of designing and delivering some of Calgary's most transformational projects on behalf of our partners," said Kate Thompson, CMLC's president and CEO in a statement.

"2024 will be a huge year for project completions and groundbreakings, and for continued progress and development for downtown Calgary's east end. Our team is poised and ready to advance more than $1 billion in major city-shaping vertical and infrastructure builds this year, and to steward further development and placemaking in East Village."

The developments currently underway include:

BOSA Development's Arris Residences;

Alston Properties' EV606;

A new building for Arts Commons that includes a 1,000-seat theatre and 200-seat studio theatre;

The BMO Centre expansion;

Victoria Park/Stampede Station rebuild; and

The 17 Avenue S.E. extension.

The CMLC says work will also begin on another major project – the Sixth Street S.E. underpass.

"The underpass was envisioned in the Rivers District Master Plan in 2019 as a critical infrastructure connection to support future development in the area, including a new Event Centre, the expanded BMO Centre and more than four million square feet of future mixed-use development," Thompson said.

"CMLC has proven experience building infrastructure of this kind. In 2011, early in our stewardship of East Village, we delivered the Fourth St S.E. underpass, which has completely transformed the way people travel through downtown Calgary's east end."

(Supplied)

Officials say with agreements in place for the event centre, the underpass can move into the next stage of development.

The CMLC is expected to issue a request for proposals for a progressive design build on the project.

Early work is expected to commence later this year.

(Supplied)