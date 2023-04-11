23-time Jeopardy winner returns to Calgary

Mattea Roach delivered a keynote addess at Webber Academy, the Calgary school she attended up until Grade 4. The 24-year-old won the televised quiz show Jeopardy! 23 times, the most of any Canadian. Mattea Roach delivered a keynote addess at Webber Academy, the Calgary school she attended up until Grade 4. The 24-year-old won the televised quiz show Jeopardy! 23 times, the most of any Canadian.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail

Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina