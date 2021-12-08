25 Calgary spots make list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada

An astonishing 25 Calgary eateries have made it onto OpenTable's list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada in 2021.

The list was released on Tuesday and draws upon information from more than 540,000 reviews submitted by verified OpenTable Canada users between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.

The online restaurant reservation site says the list is a comprehensive look at this year's most highly rated dining spots across the country.

"After more than a year of restrictions, dinners are eager to experiment and make up for lost time,” said Matt Davis, country directorof OpenTable Canada, in a news release.

"This user-generated list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada highlights restaurants that will help guide diners on their culinary adventures and New Year’s Eve reservations.”

The list includes 36 restaurants from British Columbia, 28 from Ontario and 33 from Alberta.

The Calgary restaurants that made the list include:

To view the complete list you can visit OpenTable.com.