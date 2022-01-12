251 Afghan refugees begin resettlement process in Calgary

CALGARY -

Canada has welcomed the first cohort of refugees from Afghanistan under a special program for human rights defenders as announced by the federal government in July.

The first planeload arrived at the Calgary International Airport on Tuesday.

There are a total of 251 newcomers that are receiving supports at a northeast Calgary hotel, 170 of them under the special program for interpreters, human rights advocates and journalists.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

During a break for fresh air, Baqer Rezai, 31, made his first impressions of Calgary.

"I think it's very cold, but I like Canada, really."

Afghanistan fell to Taliban rule in August after foreign military forces left making life dangerous for those who assisted the Canadian Forces or held occupations as human rights advocates or journalists.

"When the Taliban came and captured Kabul city, the situation became very tough, very hard, especially for the guys who are working for the government."

Abdulwali Ahmadi became a Canadian newcomer in August shortly after the evacuation efforts. He is a former interpreter for the Canadian military and is now employed with the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society (CCIS).

"It's unforgettable the help from Canadians they played a very vital role for us."

COMMITTED TO RESETTLING 40,000 AFGHAN REFUGEES

The Canadian government has committed to resettling 40,000 Afghan refugees over a two-year span with two ports of entry located in Toronto and Calgary.

"Calgary was chosen to be a hub because we have one of the largest settlement agencies across the country and obviously there is capacity, it's a medium-sized city," said Bindu Narula, director of resettlement for CCIS.

"Refugees are people that have been forced out of their country of origin and they can't find safety they might have been persecuted or they might have been tortured. For us to be able to help them along their resettlement journey is an amazing privilege," said Narula.

Multiple agencies at the hotel are providing medical screenings, COVID-19 testing, providing winter clothing, cleaning supplies, and are helping with administrative immigration processes. Photo courtesy Calgary Catholic Immigration Society.

MULTIPLE AGENCIES ASSISTING

Multiple agencies at the hotel are providing medical screenings, COVID-19 testing, providing winter clothing, cleaning supplies, and are helping with administrative immigration processes.

The CEO of CCIS and co-chair of national Afghan resettlement operation says that volunteers and staff are also offering kindness.

"The first two weeks of arrival in any country it actually creates a mindset for them. They develop trust and confidence," Fariborz Birjandian, who has been resettling newcomers for over 30 years.

So far Canada has resettled more than 6,700 Afghan refugees.