2nd-degree murder plea entered in death of Autumn Levi Crosschild

Brandon Noland Yellowfly has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2022 death of Autumn Levi Crosschild.

Yellowfly, 27, entered his plea in court on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a house in the 0-100 block of Castleridge Drive N.E. around 7 a.m. on June 17, 2022, for reports of a person in medical distress.

Emergency crews discovered a woman dead inside the home.

On June 18, 2022, police revealed the victim was Crosschild, 25, and confirmed her death was considered a homicide.

Yellowfly was initially charged with first-degree murder.