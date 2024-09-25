CALGARY
    • 2nd-degree murder plea entered in death of Autumn Levi Crosschild

    The Calgary Courts Centre is pictured in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Calgary Courts Centre is pictured in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Brandon Noland Yellowfly has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2022 death of Autumn Levi Crosschild.

    Yellowfly, 27, entered his plea in court on Tuesday.

    Officers were called to a house in the 0-100 block of Castleridge Drive N.E. around 7 a.m. on June 17, 2022, for reports of a person in medical distress.

    Emergency crews discovered a woman dead inside the home.

    On June 18, 2022, police revealed the victim was Crosschild, 25, and confirmed her death was considered a homicide.

    Yellowfly was initially charged with first-degree murder.

