3 Alberta resorts named among the 10 best in Canada

If you're the type of traveller who enjoys staying in resorts, there are three in Alberta that have been ranked among the best in the country.

Magazine Condé Nast Traveller released its 2023 Readers' Choice Awards on Tuesday, including a list of the 10 best resorts in Canada.

Named on the list is the Fairmont Banff Springs, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

The Fairmont Banff Springs, located about 115 kilometres west of Calgary, came in fourth place with a score of 97 out of 100.

The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, located about 170 kilometres west of Calgary, placed eighth with a score of 95.94.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, located about 350 kilometres west of Edmonton, slid in at tenth with a score of 90.

Condé Nast Traveller also honoured Calgary in its annual Readers' Choice Awards, as the city was voted one of the friendliest in the world.