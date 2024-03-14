3 Calgarians face over 20 charges after allegedly trying to steal licence plate in CrossIron Mills

Three Calgary residents face over 20 criminal charges in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation that led police to a shopping mall north of the city.

On Tuesday, around 3:40 p.m., officers from the auto theft team identified a stolen Honda Civic driving through the parking lot at CrossIron Mills in Rocky View County.

Police say they witnessed two people get out of the stolen Honda in order to try to steal a second vehicle parked in the mall parking lot but they werewere unsuccessful. They then allegedly tried to steal a licence plate from a third vehicle.

Police, along with members of the RCMP, arrested four people and seized a number of things, including a sawed-off .22 semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, bear spray and small quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Three of the people arrested – two Calgary men, 26 and 45 years old and a 19-year-old Calgary woman – each faces multiple charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of drugs, driving without insurance, theft of a motor car, possession of break-in tools and numerous counts of failing to comply with a release order, among other things.

The 26-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The 19-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and the 45-year-old is scheduled to appear April 29.

The fourth person was released without charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.