CALGARY -- Three people have been charged and charges are pending against a fourth after an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Lethbridge.

Police served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of 7A Street S. on Thursday where drugs, weapons and cash were seized, including:

10.8 grams of fentanyl;

22.7 grams of methamphetamine;

4.4 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Four morphine pills;

Pellet gun;

Brass knuckles, and;

Bear spray.

The drugs had a street value of $3,700 and police also seized more than $1,000 in cash along with stolen property, including a vehicle and other items that have been returned to the owners.

Brandon Coster-Tarcon, 32, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2);

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (X2);

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (X2), and;

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order (X2).

Taylor Knapp-Johnson, 21, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2);

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (X2), and;

Uunauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (X2)

Stewart Lee Chasse, 37, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2), and;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All three remained in custody on Thursday morning awaiting bail hearing.