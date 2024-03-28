CALGARY
    • 3 Lethbridge residents charged after assault in southside yard involving a shovel and baseball bat

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Three Lethbridge residents have been charged in relation to an assault in the yard of a southside home.

    On March 26 around 8 p.m., Lethbridge police officers responded to reports of a fight in a yard in the 1000 block of 12 Street South.

    Police arrived to discover an injured 35-year-old man in an alley behind the home. The injured man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    A group of people inside the home refused to leave so police got a warrant to go inside, where they discovered six people, who were taken into custody without incident.

    A search recovered a shovel and baseball bat they believed were used during the assault.

    Tiffany Joy Hood, 45, of Lethbridge, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.

    Jyi Mickell Trotter, 44, of Lethbridge was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

    Jocko Slade Trotter, 36, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.

    All three were remanded into custody. They’re scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

    Also, a 29-year-old woman was charged in relation to something other than the assault. Two other women who were taken into police custody were released without charges.

